Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Eastern Montgomery 34, Bland County 8
Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Rustburg 14
William Campbell 28, Altavista 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Eastern Montgomery 34, Bland County 8
Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Rustburg 14
William Campbell 28, Altavista 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Dominant Friday-night performances, new state-leading times and upsets on the volleyball court highlight the list of top performers in the Treasure Valley last week.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments