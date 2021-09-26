Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Regina
Warriors 5, Pats 2
First Period
1. Moose Jaw, Alarie 1 (Gallant) 7:55 (pp).
2. Moose Jaw, Calvert 1 (Hayes, Mateychuk) 15:55.
Penalties — McEachern Reg (hooking) 6:14; Baco Mj (high sticking) 17:22.
Second Period
3. Regina, Smith 1 (Brook, Stanick) 6:10.
4. Moose Jaw, Gallant 1 (Alarie, Mateychuk) 8:31.
5. Moose Jaw, Gallant 2 (Calvert) 8:47.
Penalties — Schofer Mj (interference) 17:20.
Third Period
6. Regina, Stanick 1 (Smith) 11:57.
7. Moose Jaw, Alarie 2 (Calvert, Baco) 15:00.
Penalties — Stringer Reg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 2:46.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Moose Jaw: Tetachuk (W, ). Regina: Welke (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 1-2; Regina: 0-2.
Referees — Troy Murray, Levi Schutz. Linesmen — Brent Vandermeulen, Avery Davison.
Attendance — 1,733 at Regina.
