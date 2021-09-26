NC State tops No. 9 Clemson 27-21 in 2OT; Tigers’ 2nd loss

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) breaks away from Villanova defensive back Jalen Goodman (7) to score a first quarter touchdown during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) AP

North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat ninth-ranked Clemson 27-21 on Saturday, an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes.

Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal line to end it. Red-clad fans poured onto the field to celebrate N.C. State’s first win in the series in a decade.

Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns, including the winning 22-yard pass to Devin Carter to start the second OT.

N.C. State (3-1, 1-0 ACC) controlled play most of the way, nearly doubling Clemson in total offense through regulation while converting more than half of its third-down chances.

It was a brutal day for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1), who now have a second loss to make it an unlikely climb to make the playoff.

NO. 1 ALABAMA 63, SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jameson Williams opened the game with a 100-yard kickoff return, then added an 81-yard touchdown catch and another 83-yard runback in Alabama’s rout.

Williams and the Crimson Tide (4-0) needed just 14 seconds to put to rest any worries of a letdown against Southern Miss (1-3) after a close win over No. 11 Florida and with No. 13 Mississippi on deck. Bryce Young was nearly flawless in throwing for five touchdowns while completing 20 of 22 passes for 313 yards.

It was business as usual for ’Bama, win No. 100 in a row over unranked opponents and plenty of playing time for the backups. Just add in a trio of huge plays from the speedster Williams.

Roydell Williams ran for 110 yards and Jase McClellan gained 97, plus a 9-yard touchdown catch. Jahleel Billingley caught five passes for 105 yards and a score.

Southern Miss freshman Ty Keyes made his second straight start in place of an injured Trey Lowe. Keyes passed for 131 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He also led the Golden Eagles with 41 rushing yards.

NO. 2 GEORGIA 62, VANDERBILT 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns while playing only the first quarter as Georgia posted its biggest win in a series that started in 1893.

The game was effectively over when Georgia (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led 35-0 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs started three of four drives in Vandy territory. They recovered a fumble on a kickoff to set up one TD, then Christopher Smith intercepted a pass to set up a second TD less than 30 seconds later.

Georgia nearly had more points than Vandy managed yards, outgaining the Commodores 524-77.

Vanderbilt (1-3, 0-1) lost its 14th straight SEC game, a skid that could be longer if COVID issues hadn’t forced Vandy to cancel its visit on Georgia’s Senior Day last season.

NO. 3 OREGON 41, ARIZONA 19

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Brown threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and Oregon handed Arizona its 16th straight loss, the longest current skid in FBS.

Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) extended its winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 15 games.

Despite being winless this season, the Wildcats (0-4, 0-1) closed to within 24-19 late in the third quarter before Oregon extended its lead with a 43-yard field goal and 18-yard scoring pass from Brown to Spencer Ward.

The Ducks put it away on Bennett Williams’ 68-yard interception return for a touchdown on Arizona’s ensuing series.

NO. 4 OKLAHOMA 16, WEST VIRGINA 13

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Gabe Brkic’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted Oklahoma over West Virginia.

Oklahoma started its final possession at its 8-yard line with 3:39 remaining. Quarterback Spencer Rattler completed all six of his passes for 54 yards on the final drive to get the Sooners into scoring range. The final drive was 14 plays and 80 yards.

Rattler passed for 256 yards and a touchdown. Mike Woods caught eight passes for 86 yards for the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12), who won their third game by seven or fewer points this season.

West Virginia (2-2, 0-1), coming off a 27-21 win over then-No. 15 Virginia Tech, was held to 226 total yards.

West Virginia opened the game with a 17-play, 75-yard drive that took more than nine minutes and ended with a 2-yard Garrett Greene touchdown run.

Oklahoma had just 91 yards of total offense in the first half.

NO. 5 IOWA 24, COLORADO STATE 14

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawkeyes needed a second-half comeback to stay unbeaten.

The Hawkeyes (4-0) won their 10th consecutive game and have a 15-game nonconference winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation.

Colorado State (1-3) led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.

A fumble recovery by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at the Colorado State 6-yard line set up a touchdown run by wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., on the next play that tied the game. Petras threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta on the next possession to give Iowa a 21-14 lead.

Colorado State cornerback Robert Floyd wrestled away a pass intended for Tracy and returned it 62 yards to set up Todd Centeio’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Gary Williams in the second quarter.

NO. 6 PENN STATE 38, VILLANOVA 17

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards as Penn State showcased its speed against its in-state FCS opponent.

Clifford completed 19 of 26 passes, finding Parker Washington for two TDs and Jahan Dotson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for one apiece. Tyler Warren rushed for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked a field goal for the Nittany Lions (4-0), who led 17-3 at the break in their eighth straight win.

Daniel Smith threw 57- and 17-yard touchdown passes to Rayjoun Pringle in the fourth for the Wildcats (3-1).

Playing behind an offensive line that has used four left tackles so far this season, Coan completed 15 of 29 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked five times.

He limped off the field, favoring his left leg, midway through the third quarter and went to the injury tent, and then the locker room.

NO. 10 OHIO STATE 59, AKRON 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — True freshman quarterback Kyle McCord overcame early jitters to throw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, freshman TreVeyon Henderson ran for 93 yards and two scores in the first half, and Ohio State routed Akron.

McCord got the nod in place of C.J. Stroud, a freshman who started the first three games but has a sore shoulder and got a breather against the seven-touchdown underdog. McCord was 13 for 18.

Master Teague III rushed for two second-half touchdowns, and Evan Pryor added another one late for Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten).

Quarterback DJ Irons exploited some holes to give the Zips (1-4) an early lead. But that didn’t last long. Irons was sacked four times and intercepted twice in the first half, including a 46-yard pick-six by Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman.

Haskell Garrett had three of Ohio’s State’s eight sacks in the game. Garrett Wilson had four catches for 124 yards, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had five for 193 yards and a touchdown.

NO. 11 FLORIDA 38, TENNESSEE 14

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Emory Jones had two touchdown passes to go with a career-high 144 yards rushing, extending Florida's nearly two decades of dominance in the series.

The Gators (3-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) won their fifth straight and 16th in 17 years in a series that used to go a long way toward deciding the Eastern Division.

The Gators bounced back from a gut-wrenching loss against top-ranked Alabama in the Swamp a week ago and scored on consecutive drives in the third quarter to turn a three-point game into comfortable lead.

Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 209 yards on the night and ran 15 times, with a long of 49 yards. He became Florida’s first QB to top 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing since Tim Tebow in 2009 against Florida State.

The Volunteers (2-2, 0-1) played much better in the first half, with Herndon Hooker and a big-play offense keeping the Gators off-balance.

Hooker completed 13 of 23 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns before being knocked out of the game early in the fourth quarter.

NO. 15 BYU 35, SOUTH FLORIDA 27

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Baylor Romney threw for a career-high 305 yards and three touchdowns as BYU won its sixth straight game dating to last season.

Tyler Allgeier ran for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Cougars. Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua each finished with more than 100 receiving yards, combining for 221 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.

BYU (4-0) turned in a dominant offensive performance, totaling 443 yards while averaging 8.9 yards per play.

Timmy McClain threw for 186 yards and ran for 55 yards to lead South Florida. Jaren Mangham added 86 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Bulls (1-3) scored on three straight drives in the second half before ultimately coming up short.

NO. 16 ARKANSAS 20, TEXAS A&M 10

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns as the Razorbacks held on for their first win in the series in their 10 seasons as Southeastern Conference foes.

Arkansas has won its first four games for the first time since 2003. Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC) had its overall 11-game winning streak snapped.

The Aggies hadn’t allowed a passing touchdown this season until Jefferson’s 85-yard score to Treylon Burks for a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Jefferson threw another TD early in the second quarter when AJ Green turned a pass in the left flat into a 48-yard TD.

Jefferson finished 7 of 15 for 212 yards with plenty of big plays. Trelon Smith added 82 yards rushing as the Razorbacks piled up 443 total yards

Isaiah Spiller scored midway through the third quarter for the Aggies.

NO. 12 NOTRE DAME 41, NO. 18 WISCONSIN 13

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan to pace the Irish.

Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish (4-0).

Graham Mertz threw four interceptions for Wisconsin (1-2), including two that were returned for touchdowns in the final 2:30 to blow the game open.

Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury in the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

Coan played 22 games for Wisconsin over three seasons and was the starter for the 2019 team that reached the Big Ten championship game. He broke his foot in the runup to the abbreviated Big Ten season last year and Mertz claimed the starting job.

BAYLOR 31, NO. 14 IOWA STATE 29

WACO, Texas (AP) — Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Baylor stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to pull off the upset.

Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) and caught a 16-yard TD pass in the final minute that was followed by the failed two-point try.

The Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

The Bears (4-0, 2-0) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and never trailed again. Bohannon finished 14 for 19 for 164 yards and rushed for 36 yards. Treston Ebner returned a kickoff 98 yards for Baylor’s only touchdown of the second half.

Brock Purdy was 22 for 33 for 263 yards and a touchdown and a fourth-quarter interception for the Cyclones.

NO. 17 COASTAL CAROLINA 53, UMASS 3

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Chanticleers sent UMass to its 15th straight loss.

The Chanticleers, who scored on eight of nine possessions, have started 4-0 for the second straight season and have won 15 of 16 games over two years.

McCall opened the scoring with a 3-yard TD run and added scoring passes of 25 yards to Isaiah Likely and a 23 yards to Javion Heiligh.

The Minutemen (0-4) broke through with 8:23 left on Cameron Carson’s 35-yard field goal. UMass, a Bowl Subdivision independent, hasn’t won since topping Akron 37-28 in September 2019.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 20, RUTGERS 13

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times the undefeated Wolverines had the ball as they opened Big Ten play.

Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) entered the game averaging 350.3 yards rushing to lead the nation and was held to just 112 yards on the ground. Blake Corum was limited to 68 yards — half his average — on 21 attempts and Haskins ran for just 41 yards on 12 carries. Cade McNamara was 9 of 16 for 163 yards passing for the Wolverines.

The Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1) rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to pull within seven early in the fourth quarter, but Valentino Ambrosio missed a short field goal and on their next possession they turned it over on downs.

Noah Vedral was 18 of 31 for 156 yards with a touchdown pass to Aaron Young in the third quarter, starting a comeback that fell short.

NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 23, NEBRASKA 20, OT

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Chester Kimbrough intercepted Adrian Martinez’s pass in overtime and Matt Coghlin made a 21-yard field goal to keep Michigan State unbeaten.

The Spartans (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won despite not converting a first down in the second half.

Michigan State’s special teams came up big late in regulation. Jayden Reed returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown with 3:47 left in regulation to tie it 20-all. Jalen Nailor

Payton Thorne completed just two passes in the second half, and Kenneth Walker III, who entered the game as the nation’s leading rusher, was bottled up, finishing with 61 yards on 19 carries and set up the winning field goal with a 23-yard run, his longest of the game, on MSU’s first play in overtime.

This was Nebraska’s 14th straight loss to a ranked team. The Huskers (2-3, 0-2) haven’t beaten a Top 25 opponent on the road since 2011.

Adrian Martinez was 24 of 34 for 248 yards. He rushed for two touchdowns.

GEORGIA TECH 45, NO. 21 NORTH CAROLINA 22

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Sims came off the bench to run for three touchdowns and pass for another, Georgia Tech’s defense stifled Sam Howell much of the game and the Yellow Jackets beat a ranked team for the first time in Geoff Collins’ three seasons as coach.

Playing for the first time since he was injured in a season-opening loss to Northern Illinois, Sims replaced Jordan Yates late in the second quarter and ran for TDs of 11 and 1 yards that put Georgia Tech in control.

Sims ran for 128 yards on 10 carries and completed 10 of 13 passes for 112 yards for Georgia Tech (2-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

North Carolina (2-2, 1-2) is shaping up as one of the nation’s most disappointing teams after coming into the season ranked in the top 10. Sam Howell was sacked eight times and fumbled twice, leading to 10 points for the the Yellow Jackets in the first half.

Howell completed 25 of 39 for 306 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored the game’s first TD on a 23-yard run, but finished with just 8 yards rushing after back-to-back games with more than 100 yards.

NO. 23 AUBURN 34, GEORGIA STATE 24

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Shedrick Jackson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Finley with 45 seconds remaining to complete a Tigers' rally.

Auburn trailed by 12 points at halftime and avoided losing to a Sun Belt team for the first time in program history.

Finley led Auburn (3-1) on a 98-yard scoring drive in the final minutes. Safety Smoke Monday's 36-yard interception return for a score on the ensuing drive sealed it.

The Tigers’ special teams started the comeback with a touchdown off a blocked punt late in the third quarter.

Georgia State (1-3) generated 299 yards of offense but failed to score in the second half, gaining just 85 yards.

NO. 24 UCLA 35, STANFORD 24

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and also ran for two short scores as the Bruins spoiled Stanford’s first home game after seven straight on the road.

Stanford (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12) had played its last seven games away from home because of COVID-19 protocols last season and a tough opening schedule. The Cardinal managed to win six of those games but came out flat against the Bruins (3-1, 1-0).

Thompson-Robinson found Kyle Phillips for scoring passes of 75 and 5 yards to seal the win. Zach Charbonnet added a scoring run for the Bruins.

Stanford's Tanner McKee threw two scoring passes to Elijah Higgins and another to Bryce Farrell.

OKLAHOMA STATE 31, NO. 25 KANSAS STATE 20

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders completed 22 of 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, leading Oklahoma State.

Jaylen Warren rushed for 123 yards on 27 carries and added 81 yards on four receptions for Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). Sanders also scored a rushing touchdown as Oklahoma State’s defense stifled Kansas State’s potential comeback attempt.

The Cowboys failed to score in the second half for the second consecutive contest.

Deuce Vaughn, who entered the game leading the Big 12 and ranked eighth in the nation with 371 rushing yards, gained just 22 yards on 13 carries for Kansas State (3-1, 0-1). Vaughn did collect a team-high 73 yards and a TD on five receptions.

