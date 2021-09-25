Gallen expected to start as Arizona hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-55, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (49-105, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-7, 3.27 ERA, .97 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-10, 4.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +198, Dodgers -239; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are 29-47 on their home turf. Arizona has a collective batting average of .234 this season, led by Josh Rojas with an average of .264.

The Dodgers are 47-32 in road games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .325, led by Will Smith with a mark of .370.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-2. Tony Gonsolin earned his fourth victory and A.J. Pollock went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Humberto Castellanos took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .414.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 35 home runs and has 90 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .221 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Seth Beer: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (neck), Cody Bellinger: (rib), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).