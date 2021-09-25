Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Kamloops
Blazers 4, Rockets 2
First Period
1. Kelowna, McMillen 2 (Pacheco) 4:09.
2. Kamloops, Belton 1 (Sydor, Hammell) 18:42 (pp).
Penalties — McCarry Kam (charging) 10:14; Carmichael Kel (delay of game) 13:08; Babcock Kel (hooking) 16:55.
Second Period
3. Kelowna, Wong 1 (McMillen, DeSouza) 3:08.
4. Kamloops, McCarry 4 (Bairos, Minten) 9:07.
5. Kamloops, Minten 3 (Lindgren) 10:46 (pp).
Penalties — McMillen Kel (tripping) 6:29; Babcock Kel (roughing) 9:07; Minten Kam (hooking) 11:26; Kuefler Kam (roughing) 16:57; Ernst Kel (holding) 19:04.
Third Period
6. Kamloops, Minten 4 (McCarry, Lindgren) 19:31 (en).
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Kelowna: Tisdale (L, ), Schwebius (0:00 third, 10 shots, 10 saves). Kamloops: Ernst (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-3; Kamloops: 2-5.
Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Connor Simmons. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Clayton Hall.
Attendance — 1,047 at Kamloops.
Comments