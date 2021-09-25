Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alma 55, Pea Ridge 38
Arkadelphia 42, Nashville 14
Ashdown 43, Harmony Grove 23
Atkins 24, Baptist Prep 23
Beebe 49, Junction City 12
Benton 49, Russellville 10
Bentonville 41, Har-Ber 21
Bigelow 52, Magazine 14
Bismarck 26, Genoa Central 20
Booneville 49, Two Rivers 6
Briarcrest, Tenn. 42, Harding Academy 27
Brinkley 38, Cedar Ridge 0
Bryant 35, FS Northside 17
Cabot 44, LR Catholic 21
Camden Fairview 38, HS Lakeside 33
Camden Harmony Grove 45, Dollarway 6
Cedarville 38, Lavaca 36
Centerpoint 52, Fouke 14
Charleston 51, Greenland 0
Clarendon 33, Fordyce 21
Clinton 50, Cent Ark Christian 20
Conway 62, LR Southwest 0
Cutter-Morning Star 46, Hermitage 14
DeWitt 37, Hamburg 0
Dierks 41, Magnet Cove 26
Elkins 42, Gravette 38
Farmington 36, Harrison 35
Fayetteville 42, Bentonville West 20
Gentry 25, Huntsville 13
Glen Rose 46, Jessieville 24
Gosnell 46, Highland 8
Greenbrier 48, Morrilton 13
Greene Co. Tech 42, Forrest City 8
Gurdon 49, Foreman 12
Hackett 68, Lincoln 47
Hector 13, Yellville-Summit 0
Hope 46, De Queen 14
Hoxie 56, Harrisburg 14
Jonesboro 31, El Dorado 20
LR Christian 16, Maumelle 10
LR Hall 40, LR Episcopal 38
Lake Hamilton 36, Mountain Home 7
Lamar 30, Pottsville 28
Lonoke 36, Heber Springs 14
Magnolia 53, Texarkana 24
Malvern 40, Bauxite 20
Manila 60, Piggott 20
Marion 33, West Memphis 3
Marshall 64, Subiaco Academy 34
Marvell Academy 36, North Sunflower Aca., Miss. 26
McCrory 36, Marked Tree 16
McGehee 42, Drew Central 0
Mena 47, Waldron 14
Midland 60, Decatur 12
Mount Ida 42, Mineral Springs 0
Mountain Pine 56, Woodlawn 28
Mountain View 34, Poyen 14
Mountainburg 12, Westside-Johnson Co. 8
Nettleton 26, Batesville 7
Newport 21, Melbourne 20
North Little Rock 35, LR Central 6
Osceola def. Corning, forfeit
Ozark 42, Dardanelle 7
Paris 48, Mayflower 7
Parkers Chapel 27, Murfreesboro 6
Perryville 48, Danville 12
Prairie Grove 36, Green Forest 6
Prescott 2, Horatio 0
Pulaski Academy 64, Watson Chapel 8
Pulaski Mills 56, Bald Knob 33
Pulaski Robinson 48, Fountain Lake 25
Quitman 52, Conway Christian 8
Rector 52, Marianna Lee 6
Rison 46, Barton 30
Rivercrest 61, Pocahontas 41
Rogers 47, FS Southside 14
Searcy 41, Sheridan 13
Shiloh Christian 49, Berryville 0
Springdale 31, Rogers Heritage 20
Star City 10, Monticello 0
Stuttgart 21, Southside Batesville 18
Sylvan Hills 35, Pine Bluff 30
Trumann 20, Jonesboro Westside 17
Valley View 35, Paragould 6
Van Buren 34, Siloam Springs 33
Vilonia 49, Clarksville 7
Walnut Ridge 54, Palestine-Wheatley 0
Warren 40, Crossett 34
West Fork 47, Mansfield 26
White Hall 45, Jacksonville 0
Wynne 38, Brookland 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments