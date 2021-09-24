Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bridgeport 35, Robert C. Byrd 17
Cabell Midland 45, Parkersburg 6
Doddridge County 29, Ritchie County 26, 2OT
Herbert Hoover 70, Sissonville 0
Jefferson 56, North Hagerstown, Md. 13
Keyser 50, Hampshire 14
Martinsburg 54, Hedgesville 6
Moorefield 41, Petersburg 0
Nicholas County 53, Wyoming East 8
Northern Garrett, Md. 28, Frankfort 6
Paden City 42, Hundred 0
Parkersburg South 28, John Marshall 25
Poca 22, Mingo Central 13
Pocahontas County 28, Richwood 0
Steubenville, Ohio 26, Linsly 17
Tug Valley 43, Hurley, Va. 8
Washington 21, Park View-Sterling, Va. 12
Wheeling Central 49, Man 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bluefield vs. Richlands, Va., ppd.
Covington, Va. vs. James Monroe, ccd.
East Fairmont vs. Preston, ppd.
Pendleton County vs. Oakland Southern, Md., ppd.
PikeView vs. Shady Spring, ppd.
Summers County vs. Midland Trail, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments