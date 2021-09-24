Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 35, Robert C. Byrd 17

Cabell Midland 45, Parkersburg 6

Doddridge County 29, Ritchie County 26, 2OT

Herbert Hoover 70, Sissonville 0

Jefferson 56, North Hagerstown, Md. 13

Keyser 50, Hampshire 14

Martinsburg 54, Hedgesville 6

Moorefield 41, Petersburg 0

Nicholas County 53, Wyoming East 8

Northern Garrett, Md. 28, Frankfort 6

Paden City 42, Hundred 0

Parkersburg South 28, John Marshall 25

Poca 22, Mingo Central 13

Pocahontas County 28, Richwood 0

Steubenville, Ohio 26, Linsly 17

Tug Valley 43, Hurley, Va. 8

Washington 21, Park View-Sterling, Va. 12

Wheeling Central 49, Man 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield vs. Richlands, Va., ppd.

Covington, Va. vs. James Monroe, ccd.

East Fairmont vs. Preston, ppd.

Pendleton County vs. Oakland Southern, Md., ppd.

PikeView vs. Shady Spring, ppd.

Summers County vs. Midland Trail, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

