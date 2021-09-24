Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Asbury Park 28, Jackson Liberty 3

Becton 31, North Arlington 0

Belleville 51, Newark East Side 8

Bergen Catholic 17, Don Bosco Prep 0

Bordentown 26, Maple Shade 14

Caldwell 42, Parsippany 13

Camden Catholic 48, Audubon 6

Central Regional 41, Raritan 17

Clearview Regional 17, Hammonton 7

Clifton 41, Passaic 14

Delaware Valley Regional 40, Governor Livingston 7

Delsea 42, Deptford 7

East Orange 21, West Orange 14

Egg Harbor 21, Absegami 13

Glen Rock 14, Pompton Lakes 10

Haddon Heights 34, Cinnaminson 0

Hawthorne 48, New Milford 6

High Point 21, Hackettstown 13

Holy Spirit 58, Pleasantville 0

Keyport 17, Pinelands Regional 14

Lenape Valley 22, Sussex Tech 19

Lower Cape May Regional 7, Clayton 0

Middle Township 50, Cumberland Regional 19

Middletown North 42, Howell 7

Mount Olive 13, Wayne Valley 7

Newton 35, Jefferson 12

North Bergen 43, Union City 0

Northern Burlington 17, Steinert 0

Nutley 41, Millburn 0

Ocean City 38, Seneca 0

Paramus 28, Mahwah 14

Park Ridge 14, Hasbrouck Heights 7

Pascack Valley 27, Bergenfield 14

Penns Grove 48, Buena Regional 20

Pennsauken 38, Moorestown 7

Pennsville Memorial 33, Schalick 6

Phillipsburg 44, Franklin 0

Pitman 50, Riverside 0

Point Pleasant Boro 48, Manchester 14

Rahway 34, Carteret 13

Ramapo 42, Lakeland 14

Randolph 48, Mendham 14

Ridge 49, Hunterdon Central 20

Ridgewood 13, Wayne Hills 7

River Dell 33, Demarest 13

Rumson-Fair Haven 28, Lacey 6

Rutherford 21, Waldwick 14

Sayreville 17, Edison 7

Shawnee 49, Vineland 13

Shore Regional 14, Barnegat 7

South Hunterdon 43, Manville 14

Southern 28, Holmdel 7

St. Augustine 31, Millville 17

St. John Vianney 46, Toms River South 7

St. Joseph-Hammonton 45, Eastern 2

St. Joseph-Metuchen 31, Piscataway 7

St. Peter's Prep 10, DePaul Catholic 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Johnson 0

Triton 21, Bridgeton 13

Union 34, Elizabeth 0

Vernon 34, Kittatinny 13

Verona 28, Morris Catholic 26

Wall 36, Toms River North 0

Washington Township 21, Cherokee 14, OT

West Deptford 39, Collingswood 2

Westwood 34, Passaic Valley 0

Wildwood 60, Gloucester City 22

Willingboro 18, Haddonfield 10

Winslow 22, Camden 20, 2OT

Woodbridge 8, North Hunterdon 7

Woodstown 36, Gateway 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

