Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Asbury Park 28, Jackson Liberty 3
Becton 31, North Arlington 0
Belleville 51, Newark East Side 8
Bergen Catholic 17, Don Bosco Prep 0
Bordentown 26, Maple Shade 14
Caldwell 42, Parsippany 13
Camden Catholic 48, Audubon 6
Central Regional 41, Raritan 17
Clearview Regional 17, Hammonton 7
Clifton 41, Passaic 14
Delaware Valley Regional 40, Governor Livingston 7
Delsea 42, Deptford 7
East Orange 21, West Orange 14
Egg Harbor 21, Absegami 13
Glen Rock 14, Pompton Lakes 10
Haddon Heights 34, Cinnaminson 0
Hawthorne 48, New Milford 6
High Point 21, Hackettstown 13
Holy Spirit 58, Pleasantville 0
Keyport 17, Pinelands Regional 14
Lenape Valley 22, Sussex Tech 19
Lower Cape May Regional 7, Clayton 0
Middle Township 50, Cumberland Regional 19
Middletown North 42, Howell 7
Mount Olive 13, Wayne Valley 7
Newton 35, Jefferson 12
North Bergen 43, Union City 0
Northern Burlington 17, Steinert 0
Nutley 41, Millburn 0
Ocean City 38, Seneca 0
Paramus 28, Mahwah 14
Park Ridge 14, Hasbrouck Heights 7
Pascack Valley 27, Bergenfield 14
Penns Grove 48, Buena Regional 20
Pennsauken 38, Moorestown 7
Pennsville Memorial 33, Schalick 6
Phillipsburg 44, Franklin 0
Pitman 50, Riverside 0
Point Pleasant Boro 48, Manchester 14
Rahway 34, Carteret 13
Ramapo 42, Lakeland 14
Randolph 48, Mendham 14
Ridge 49, Hunterdon Central 20
Ridgewood 13, Wayne Hills 7
River Dell 33, Demarest 13
Rumson-Fair Haven 28, Lacey 6
Rutherford 21, Waldwick 14
Sayreville 17, Edison 7
Shawnee 49, Vineland 13
Shore Regional 14, Barnegat 7
South Hunterdon 43, Manville 14
Southern 28, Holmdel 7
St. Augustine 31, Millville 17
St. John Vianney 46, Toms River South 7
St. Joseph-Hammonton 45, Eastern 2
St. Joseph-Metuchen 31, Piscataway 7
St. Peter's Prep 10, DePaul Catholic 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Johnson 0
Triton 21, Bridgeton 13
Union 34, Elizabeth 0
Vernon 34, Kittatinny 13
Verona 28, Morris Catholic 26
Wall 36, Toms River North 0
Washington Township 21, Cherokee 14, OT
West Deptford 39, Collingswood 2
Westwood 34, Passaic Valley 0
Wildwood 60, Gloucester City 22
Willingboro 18, Haddonfield 10
Winslow 22, Camden 20, 2OT
Woodbridge 8, North Hunterdon 7
Woodstown 36, Gateway 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
