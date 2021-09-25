Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abilene 0, Christ Preparatory Academy 0

Andale 58, Halstead 0

Andover 19, Goddard-Eisenhower 0

Andover Central 42, Goddard 13

Arkansas City 24, Maize 17

Ashland 61, Moscow 12

Atchison 70, KC Harmon 0

Augusta 27, Rose Hill 20

Axtell 30, Hanover 24

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

BV Northwest 47, St. James Academy 10

BV Southwest 28, Leavenworth 21

Basehor-Linwood 57, KC Turner 6

Beloit 38, Ellsworth 7

Blue Valley 36, St. Thomas Aquinas 35, OT

Bucklin 63, South Central 18

Buhler 28, El Dorado 20

Caldwell 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 12

Caney Valley 36, Cherryvale 0

Central Plains 58, Chase 6

Chanute 48, Ulysses 0

Chaparral 53, Bluestem 8

Cheney 49, Hugoton 7

Cimarron 40, Southwestern Hts. 13

Clearwater 51, Wichita Trinity 0

Clifton-Clyde 30, Burlingame 6

Colby 39, Smoky Valley 14

Columbus 41, Baxter Springs 14

Cunningham 64, Burrton 13

DeSoto 41, Lansing 14

Derby 77, Salina South 7

Frankfort 59, BV Randolph 14

Frontenac 41, Iola 0

Galena 14, Parsons 6

Garden City 27, Hays 21

Garden Plain 50, Douglass 14

Goessel 44, Attica/Argonia 36

Hill City 52, Rawlins County 14

Hoisington 28, Phillipsburg 13

Holcomb 55, Nickerson 0

Holton 41, Sabetha 17

Humboldt 30, Eureka 14

Hutchinson 28, Newton 10

Independence 41, Coffeyville 12

Inman 40, Oakley 0

Jefferson West 30, Royal Valley 12

Junction City 18, Washburn Rural 17, OT

KC East Christian 24, Schuyler County, Mo. 20, 4OT

Kapaun Mount Carmel 42, Great Bend 7

Kingman 35, Belle Plaine 0

Kinsley 58, Kiowa County 8

La Crosse 66, St. John 0

Lawrence Free State 21, Gardner-Edgerton 13

Lebo 54, Hartford 8

Liberal 36, Wichita Southeast 6

Little River 51, Lincoln 6

Madison/Hamilton 50, Udall 0

Marais des Cygnes Valley 58, Wakefield 12

Marion 20, Haven 18

Marmaton Valley 54, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 6

McPherson 21, Winfield 14, OT

Mill Valley 21, Lawrence 14

Mulvane 28, Circle 14

Nemaha Central 20, Atchison County 0

Northern Valley 69, Rolla 6

Norwich 54, South Haven 6

Olathe Northwest 37, SM West 14

Olathe West 20, Olathe North 6

Onaga 68, Linn 12

Osage City 62, West Franklin 13

Osborne 50, Rock Hills 0

Otis-Bison 50, Wilson 0

Paola 55, Ottawa 20

Perry-Lecompton 42, KC Bishop Ward 35

Pike Valley 54, Wetmore 6

Pittsburg 43, Fort Scott 14

Pittsburg Colgan 45, Fredonia 6

Plainville 36, Ell-Saline 0

Prairie View 49, Burlington 12

Pratt 62, Larned 27

Pretty Prairie 63, Fairfield 18

Remington 34, Sublette 6

Riverton 54, Neodesha 7

Rock Creek 48, Hiawatha 0

Rockhurst, Mo. 24, Bishop Miege 21

Rossville 66, McLouth 0

SM Northwest 56, SM North 15

Salina Central 42, Valley Center 24

Santa Fe Trail 15, Osawatomie 14

Sedan 72, West Elk 22

Sedgwick 62, Stanton County 0

Silver Lake 54, Oskaloosa 0

Smith Center 50, Salina Sacred Heart 0

South Gray 52, Ness City 6

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 58, Southern Cloud 0

St. Mary's 54, Riverside 7

Thunder Ridge 54, Lakeside 8

Tonganoxie 28, Eudora 21

Topeka Hayden 36, Baldwin 0

Victoria 36, Sylvan-Lucas 22

Wabaunsee 22, Jackson Heights 8

Wamego 45, KC Washington 6

Wellington 49, Labette County 12

Wellsville 50, Jayhawk Linn 6

Weskan 37, Cheylin 33

Wichita Bishop Carroll 38, Dodge City 23

Wichita County 54, Hodgeman County 32

Yates Center 54, Oswego 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Heights vs. Northeast-Arma, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Youth football coach accused of pushing 11-year-old

September 25, 2021 2:09 AM

Sports

Swiatek, Kvitova, Sakkari, Kontaveit in Ostrava Open semis

September 25, 2021 2:09 AM

Sports

Herta paces Long Beach practice as Palou gets comfortable

September 25, 2021 2:09 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 2:09 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 25, 2021 2:09 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service