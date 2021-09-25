Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abilene 0, Christ Preparatory Academy 0
Andale 58, Halstead 0
Andover 19, Goddard-Eisenhower 0
Andover Central 42, Goddard 13
Arkansas City 24, Maize 17
Ashland 61, Moscow 12
Atchison 70, KC Harmon 0
Augusta 27, Rose Hill 20
Axtell 30, Hanover 24
BV Northwest 47, St. James Academy 10
BV Southwest 28, Leavenworth 21
Basehor-Linwood 57, KC Turner 6
Beloit 38, Ellsworth 7
Blue Valley 36, St. Thomas Aquinas 35, OT
Bucklin 63, South Central 18
Buhler 28, El Dorado 20
Caldwell 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 12
Caney Valley 36, Cherryvale 0
Central Plains 58, Chase 6
Chanute 48, Ulysses 0
Chaparral 53, Bluestem 8
Cheney 49, Hugoton 7
Cimarron 40, Southwestern Hts. 13
Clearwater 51, Wichita Trinity 0
Clifton-Clyde 30, Burlingame 6
Colby 39, Smoky Valley 14
Columbus 41, Baxter Springs 14
Cunningham 64, Burrton 13
DeSoto 41, Lansing 14
Derby 77, Salina South 7
Frankfort 59, BV Randolph 14
Frontenac 41, Iola 0
Galena 14, Parsons 6
Garden City 27, Hays 21
Garden Plain 50, Douglass 14
Goessel 44, Attica/Argonia 36
Hill City 52, Rawlins County 14
Hoisington 28, Phillipsburg 13
Holcomb 55, Nickerson 0
Holton 41, Sabetha 17
Humboldt 30, Eureka 14
Hutchinson 28, Newton 10
Independence 41, Coffeyville 12
Inman 40, Oakley 0
Jefferson West 30, Royal Valley 12
Junction City 18, Washburn Rural 17, OT
KC East Christian 24, Schuyler County, Mo. 20, 4OT
Kapaun Mount Carmel 42, Great Bend 7
Kingman 35, Belle Plaine 0
Kinsley 58, Kiowa County 8
La Crosse 66, St. John 0
Lawrence Free State 21, Gardner-Edgerton 13
Lebo 54, Hartford 8
Liberal 36, Wichita Southeast 6
Little River 51, Lincoln 6
Madison/Hamilton 50, Udall 0
Marais des Cygnes Valley 58, Wakefield 12
Marion 20, Haven 18
Marmaton Valley 54, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 6
McPherson 21, Winfield 14, OT
Mill Valley 21, Lawrence 14
Mulvane 28, Circle 14
Nemaha Central 20, Atchison County 0
Northern Valley 69, Rolla 6
Norwich 54, South Haven 6
Olathe Northwest 37, SM West 14
Olathe West 20, Olathe North 6
Onaga 68, Linn 12
Osage City 62, West Franklin 13
Osborne 50, Rock Hills 0
Otis-Bison 50, Wilson 0
Paola 55, Ottawa 20
Perry-Lecompton 42, KC Bishop Ward 35
Pike Valley 54, Wetmore 6
Pittsburg 43, Fort Scott 14
Pittsburg Colgan 45, Fredonia 6
Plainville 36, Ell-Saline 0
Prairie View 49, Burlington 12
Pratt 62, Larned 27
Pretty Prairie 63, Fairfield 18
Remington 34, Sublette 6
Riverton 54, Neodesha 7
Rock Creek 48, Hiawatha 0
Rockhurst, Mo. 24, Bishop Miege 21
Rossville 66, McLouth 0
SM Northwest 56, SM North 15
Salina Central 42, Valley Center 24
Santa Fe Trail 15, Osawatomie 14
Sedan 72, West Elk 22
Sedgwick 62, Stanton County 0
Silver Lake 54, Oskaloosa 0
Smith Center 50, Salina Sacred Heart 0
South Gray 52, Ness City 6
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 58, Southern Cloud 0
St. Mary's 54, Riverside 7
Thunder Ridge 54, Lakeside 8
Tonganoxie 28, Eudora 21
Topeka Hayden 36, Baldwin 0
Victoria 36, Sylvan-Lucas 22
Wabaunsee 22, Jackson Heights 8
Wamego 45, KC Washington 6
Wellington 49, Labette County 12
Wellsville 50, Jayhawk Linn 6
Weskan 37, Cheylin 33
Wichita Bishop Carroll 38, Dodge City 23
Wichita County 54, Hodgeman County 32
Yates Center 54, Oswego 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Heights vs. Northeast-Arma, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
