Wednesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Blaine def. Anoka, 25-22, 25-11, 25-18

Champlin Park def. Centennial, 3-0

Kaleidoscope Charter def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-17, 25-17, 25-7

Maple Grove def. Coon Rapids, 25-11, 25-5, 25-15

Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-6, 25-12, 25-8

Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13

Osseo def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18

Rogers def. Elk River, 25-12, 25-15, 25-17

St. Paul Como Park def. St. Paul Johnson, 17-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Harding, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12

Totino-Grace def. Park Center, 27-29, 25-13, 25-20, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

