Alexy scheduled to start for Texas against New York

Texas Rangers (55-94, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (83-67, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: A.J. Alexy (2-0, 3.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2, 2.60 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -262, Rangers +213; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Yankees Monday.

The Yankees are 42-33 on their home turf. New York is slugging .404 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 35 home runs.

The Rangers are 22-52 in road games. Texas has a collective .230 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .270.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-0. Domingo German earned his fourth victory and Gio Urshela went 1-for-1 with an RBI for New York. John King took his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 55 extra base hits and is batting .278.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and is slugging .467.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 7.08 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Sal Romano: (finger), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Joey Gallo: (neck), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).