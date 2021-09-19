Sports

Filippo Ganna wins back to back time trial world titles

The Associated Press

A view of the starting position for the Individual time trial cycling race in Knokke, Belgium Saturday Sept. 18, 2021. The Elite Men Individual time trial will be the opening event of the World Road Cycling Championships in Belgium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
BRUGGE, Belgium

Defending champion Filippo Ganna of Italy secured back-to-back gold medals at the road world championships by retaining the men's time trial title on Sunday.

Ganna won with a small margin of just over five seconds to beat Belgian Wout van Aert for the second year running.

Remco Evenepoel, another Belgian rider, claimed the bronze medal, 43.34 seconds behind Ganna, according to provisional results.

The flat course taking competitors through the cycling-mad Flanders region did not feature any technical difficulty and was perfectly suited to Ganna, a pure specialist of the race against the clock.

The Italian rider trailed at the final intermediate check on the 43.3km course between the seaside resort of Knokke-Heist and Brugge but produced a tremendous effort in the finale.

Spurred on by the thousands of vocal Belgian fans lining the roads and chanting “Wout!, Wout! Wout," van Aert took all the risks. His back wheel slid into a curve at the first check but the Belgian stabilized his bike to avoid a crash.

Van Aert is also targeting the road race and is among the main contenders for the gold medal in next Sunday's race.

The women's time trial is scheduled for Monday.

