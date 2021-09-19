Sports

Hill’s 4 TD passes lift Rhode Island past Brown 45-24

The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Kasim Hill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Jordan Jones returned an interception 100 yards as Rhode Island raced to a 45-24 win over Brown on Saturday.

Hill had touchdown passes of 7 yards to Caleb Warren and 80 yards to Matt Pires sandwiched around a Justin Antrum 1-yard plunge in a 21-point third quarter that broke the game open.

Rhode Island had a 17-14 lead at halftime in the 105th meeting between the in-state rivals. In the 39th Governor's Cup, the Rams have a 20-19 edge as they opened 3-0 for the eighth time in school history. The last time URI went 3-0 was in 2005 and the first was 1898. It was the season opener for Brown.

Hill was 13 for 19 for 321 yards as the Rams piled up 523 yards. Jones had his pick-six in the fourth quarter.

Treyvon Hobbs was 36 of 60 for 351 yards with two touchdowns for Brown but was intercepted twice. The Bears had 436 yards on offense.

