Sports

Ng makes long FG with 48 seconds left, Holy Cross beats Yale

The Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Matthew Sluka passed for 80 yards and rushed for 85 with two touchdowns, Derek Ng made a 47-yard field goal with 48 seconds left and Holy Cross beat Yale 20-17 on Saturday.

It was the first time Holy Cross has won at Yale since 1982.

Sluka completed 7-of-13 passes and he carried it 19 times for Holy Cross (2-1). Sluka's 1-yard scoring run gave the Crusaders their first lead at 17-14.

Yale's Jack Bosman made a 47-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie it at 17. Ng's kick capped an eight-play, 18-yard drive that took four-plus minutes off the clock, and Walter Reynolds sealed it with an interception.

The Crusaders started the season with an FBS victory at UConn, 38-28, for their first Bowl Subdivision victory since 2002 — but were upended by Merrimack 35-21 last week in their home opener.

Griffin O’Connor threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns for Yale (0-1), which played for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019.

O’Connor connected with Jackson Hawes on a 19-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead. Tight end JJ Howland was left wide open over the middle and raced for a 74-yard touchdown, breaking a tackle near the end zone for a 14-0 lead. Howland had three receptions for 102 yards.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Army scores early and often in 52-21 victory over UConn

September 19, 2021 12:13 AM

Sports

Cabrera expected to start as Miami hosts Pittsburgh

September 19, 2021 12:13 AM

Business

Classmate in college bribery trial: Recruit’s profile bogus

September 19, 2021 12:15 AM

Sports

Jefferies scheduled to start for Oakland against Los Angeles

September 19, 2021 12:13 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service