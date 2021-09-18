Jefferies scheduled to start for Oakland against Los Angeles

Oakland Athletics (80-67, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-75, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (7-7, 3.48 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +112, Athletics -131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Oakland will face off on Saturday.

The Angels are 38-35 on their home turf. Los Angeles is averaging 4.3 RBIs per game this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 94 total runs batted in.

The Athletics are 40-33 in road games. Oakland has slugged .408 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a mark of .547.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Cole Irvin notched his 10th victory and Olson went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Oakland. Jose Marte took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 73 extra base hits and is batting .254.

Olson leads the Athletics with 68 extra base hits and is batting .277.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (hamstring), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Matt Chapman: (shin), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).