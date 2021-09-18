Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 38, Soda Springs 20
American Falls 23, Parma 18
Bear Lake 46, Ririe 0
Bishop Kelly 42, Nampa 21
Blackfoot 17, Skyline 13
Bonners Ferry 35, Orofino 0
Borah 54, Boise 42
Burley 36, Kimberly 21
Camas County 72, Shoshone 26
Carey 62, Challis 6
Castleford 52, Murtaugh 22
Clark Fork 39, Lakeside 22
Columbia 52, Caldwell 12
Council 48, Timberline-Weippe 22
Declo 24, Buhl 12
Dietrich 74, Hansen 34
Emmett 28, Ridgevue 0
Filer 14, Wood River 7
Genesee 50, Clearwater Valley 44
Grace 41, Watersprings 26
Highland 41, Pocatello 14
Homedale 38, Sandpoint 21
Idaho Falls 51, Century 14
Lakeland 50, St. Maries 0
Lapwai 60, Kamiah 28
Lewis County 66, Salmon River 0
Lewiston 63, Eisenhower, Wash. 21
Madison 26, Bonneville 7
Melba 74, Valley 0
Middleton 42, Vallivue 16
Minico 25, Mountain Home 0
Moscow 47, Pullman, Wash. 7
Mount Si, Wash. 39, Post Falls 38, OT
Mountain View 28, Eagle 21
Mullan/St. Regis 54, Wallace 22
N. Gem 44, Lighthouse Christian 36
Nampa Christian 43, Marsing 0
Oakley 52, Pahranagat Valley, Nev. 6
Payette 21, Wendell 7
Potlatch 60, Deary 8
Prairie 72, Logos 24
Raft River 46, Butte County 28
Rigby 35, Hillcrest 0
Rocky Mountain 58, Centennial 0
Shelley 49, Canyon Ridge 0
Skyview 34, Owyhee 16
South Fremont 33, Firth 21
Sugar-Salem 28, Marsh Valley 14
Teton 38, Salmon 0
Timberline 35, Kuna 15
Tri-Valley 26, Idaho City 20
Twin Falls 28, Jerome 14
W. Jefferson 38, Malad 0
Weiser 48, Baker, Ore. 12
West Side 47, Cole Valley 14
Wilder 28, Garden Valley 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
