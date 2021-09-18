Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Apex Middle Creek 20, Holly Springs 12
Asheville 54, North Davidson 0
Asheville Erwin 27, Enka 0
Avery County 58, Rosman 12
Bartlett Yancey 44, Graham 22
Belmont South Point 28, Belmont Cramer 21
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 32, Pungo Christian 12
Burlington Williams 34, Pittsboro Northwood 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 16, Swain County 10
Camden County 28, Pasquotank County 8
Canton Pisgah 28, Sylva Smoky Mountain 16
Cary 23, Green Level 14
Cary Christian 30, Rocky Mount Academy 24
Cary Panther Creek 54, Apex 20
Chambers 64, West Mecklenburg 6
Charlotte Catholic 21, Charlotte Providence 14
Charlotte Latin 33, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 0
Charlotte Myers Park 52, Charlotte Berry Tech 3
Charlotte Olympic 35, Charlotte Harding 0
Christ Church Episcopal, S.C. 48, Asheville School 20
Claremont Bunker Hill 20, Lincolnton 6
Clayton 7, Fuquay-Varina 0
Clayton Cleveland 50, Wendell Corinth Holders 7
Clinton 56, Fairmont 6
Concord 30, East Rowan 0
Cornelius Hough 53, North Mecklenburg 14
Davie County 73, Winston-Salem Reynolds 28
Durham Hillside 63, South Granville 12
East Columbus 46, Lejeune 0
East Davidson 34, Lexington 12
East Duplin 41, Warsaw Kenan 6
East Gaston 35, Cherokee 26
Eastern Alamance 28, Southern Alamance 14
Eastern Wayne 18, Newton Grove Hobbton 13
Edenton Holmes 64, Manteo 0
Erwin Triton 37, Fayetteville Smith 34
Fayetteville Britt 49, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Fayetteville Sanford 14, Spring Lake Overhills 6
Franklin 48, East Henderson 0
Gaston KIPP Pride 20, North Edgecombe 19
Gastonia Forestview 43, North Gaston 20
Greensboro Dudley 57, High Point Central 0
Greensboro Grimsley 27, Southeast Guilford 17
Greensboro Page 41, Southwest Guilford 20
Halifax Academy 74, Community Christian 24
Harnett Central 28, Western Harnett 13
Hendersonville 49, R-S Central 42
Hickory 22, East Lincoln 21
Hickory Ridge 48, Kannapolis Brown 14
Hickory St. Stephens 21, West Iredell 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 22, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 14
Jacksonville White Oak 44, Rocky Point Trask 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 50, Raleigh St. David's 8
Kinston 55, South Lenoir 12
Lake Norman Charter 48, Monroe Union Academy 18
Lawndale Burns 72, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Lawrence Academy 32, Lasker Northeast 8
Lee County 42, Cameron Union Pines 0
Marshville Forest Hills 13, Montgomery Central 10
Matthews Butler 70, Charlotte Garinger 0
McDowell County 16, Asheville Roberson 6
Mint Hill Rocky River 48, East Mecklenburg 0
Mitchell County 63, Madison County 20
Monroe 60, Monroe Sun Valley 21
Monroe Parkwood 22, Monroe Piedmont 21
Mooresboro Jefferson 42, Bessemer City 0
Mooresville 33, Concord Cox Mill 14
Morganton Freedom 42, Central Cabarrus 19
Murphy 63, Cherokee, Tenn. 23
New Bern 42, Havelock 7
Newton Grove Midway 49, Red Springs 22
Newton-Conover 37, West Caldwell 6
North Forsyth 32, Eden Morehead 0
North Henderson 49, West Henderson 14
North Iredell 34, Newton Foard 0
North Pitt 42, Greene Central 12
North Rowan 57, South Davidson 0
North Surry 26, Wilkes Central 20
Northern Guilford 49, Jamestown Ragsdale 8
Northwest Cabarrus 25, South Rowan 20
Northwest Guilford 43, Western Guilford 0
Oak Grove 27, West Stanly 0
Pamlico County 32, North Duplin 8
Pender County 54, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
Pfafftown Reagan 22, East Forsyth 18
Pinetown Northside 34, Croatan 14
Polk County 41, Morganton Patton 8
Princeton 42, Richlands 0
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 37, Arden Christ School 13
Raleigh Leesville Road 13, Wake Forest 10
Raleigh Ravenscroft 55, Trinity Christian 26
Raleigh Wakefield 23, Northern Durham 0
Randleman 31, North Stanly 28
Riverside Martin 58, Gates County 36
Roanoke Rapids 38, Franklinton 0
Robert B. Glenn 63, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
Rockingham County 14, Southern Guilford 6
Rolesville 64, Raleigh Broughton 26
Salisbury 49, Thomasville 21
Scotland 52, Hoke County 6
Shelby 63, Cherryville 21
Shelby Crest 44, Gastonia Ashbrook 27
South Brunswick 35, Topsail 14
South Caldwell 44, Lenoir Hibriten 42
South Central Pitt 20, Jacksonville Northside 7
South Mecklenburg 17, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 3
South Stokes 44, Alleghany County 25
SouthWest Edgecombe 47, Farmville Central 29
Southeast Halifax 45, Warren County 32
Southern Nash 13, Nash Central 6
Statesville 14, North Lincoln 5
Tarboro 54, Perquimans 40
Thomasville Ledford 34, Providence Grove 14
Trinity 48, Carrboro 8
Trinity Wheatmore 34, Asheboro 32
Valdese Draughn 36, Swannanoa Owen 7
Wake Forest Heritage 52, Raleigh Athens Drive 7
Wallace-Rose Hill 62, Southwest Onslow 22
Washington County 34, Robersonville South Creek 20
Watauga County 54, Ashe County 7
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 27, Concord Robinson 6
Waynesville Tuscola 46, Hayesville 21
Weldon 12, Northwest Halifax 8
West Carteret 33, East Carteret 0
West Columbus 54, Salemburg Lakewood 24
West Forsyth 36, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 14
West Johnston 42, Wilson Fike 21
West Lincoln 20, Catawba Bandys 17, OT
West Rowan 49, China Grove Carson 14
Western Alamance 44, Orange 7
Whiteville 48, Goldsboro 0
Wilmington Hoggard 28, West Brunswick 14
Wilson Hunt 49, Pikeville Aycock 0
Winston-Salem Atkins 20, Greensboro Smith 12
Winston-Salem Carver 32, Christ the King High School 26, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ayden-Grifton vs. West Craven, ccd.
Bear Grass vs. Jones County, ccd.
Brevard vs. Andrews, ppd.
Cape Fear vs. Lumberton, ppd. to Sep 18th.
East Bladen vs. West Bladen, ppd. to Sep 20th.
East Wilkes vs. Mount Airy, ccd.
Fayetteville Pine Forest vs. Fayetteville Westover, ppd.
Goldsboro Rosewood vs. Pinetown Northside, ccd.
North Buncombe vs. Asheville Reynolds, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Pembroke Swett vs. Gray's Creek, ppd.
Richmond County vs. Southern Lee, ppd. to Oct 12th.
Siler City Jordan-Matthews vs. Swansboro, ccd.
South Stanly vs. Central Davidson, ccd.
St. Pauls vs. Charlotte Providence Day, ccd.
Wilson Beddingfield vs. Croatan, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
