Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bismarck Century 15, Dickinson 12

Bismarck Legacy 63, Williston 7

Bottineau 32, TGU 0

Cavalier 68, Larimore 6

Fargo Davies 42, West Fargo 6

Grant Co/Flasher 30, Central McLean 14

Hatton-Northwood 52, Griggs/Midkota 0

Hillsboro/Central Valley 44, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 0

Jamestown 41, Watford City 0

Kindred 37, Central Cass 0

LaMoure/L-M 59, Richland 0

Lisbon 52, Oak Grove Lutheran 7

Mandan 35, Minot 21

Maple Valley/Enderlin 24, Hankinson 6

New Rockford-Sheyenne 28, Four Winds 20

Ray/Powers Lake 44, Tioga 6

Sheyenne 37, Bismarck High 0

South Border 44, Kidder County 8

Surrey 42, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 0

Velva 14, Rugby 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

