Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bismarck Century 15, Dickinson 12
Bismarck Legacy 63, Williston 7
Bottineau 32, TGU 0
Cavalier 68, Larimore 6
Fargo Davies 42, West Fargo 6
Grant Co/Flasher 30, Central McLean 14
Hatton-Northwood 52, Griggs/Midkota 0
Hillsboro/Central Valley 44, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 0
Jamestown 41, Watford City 0
Kindred 37, Central Cass 0
LaMoure/L-M 59, Richland 0
Lisbon 52, Oak Grove Lutheran 7
Mandan 35, Minot 21
Maple Valley/Enderlin 24, Hankinson 6
New Rockford-Sheyenne 28, Four Winds 20
Ray/Powers Lake 44, Tioga 6
Sheyenne 37, Bismarck High 0
South Border 44, Kidder County 8
Surrey 42, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 0
Velva 14, Rugby 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
