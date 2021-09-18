Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bangor 37, Scarborough 36

Bonny Eagle 54, Kennebunk 42

Dirigo 30, Maranacook Community 14

Foxcroft Academy 28, Freeport 12

Leavitt Area 41, Wells 0

Marshwood 48, Gorham 21

Massabesic 58, Deering 14

Mattanawcook Academy 56, Stearns 26

Messalonskee 26, Brewer 7

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Morse 46, Mount View 14

Mount Desert Island 60, Orono 20

Mountain Valley 46, Boothbay Region 22

Mt. Ararat 58, Gray-New Gloucester 32

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 27, Skowhegan Area 13

Poland Regional/Whittier 27, Belfast Area 13

Portland 21, Noble 6

Sanford 16, Edward Little 0

South Portland 59, Biddeford 34

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 44, Yarmouth 20

Telstar Regional 26, Old Orchard Beach 6

Waterville Senior 74, Camden Hills Regional 54

Windham 27, Lawrence 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oceanside (Coop) vs. York, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 6:14 PM

Sports

Liberty stay alive in playoff hunt

September 18, 2021 6:14 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 6:14 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 6:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service