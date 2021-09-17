Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander 28, Paulding County 13

Appling County 39, Bradwell Institute 6

Armuchee 24, Southeast Whitfield 14

Augusta Christian 33, Heathwood Hall, S.C. 27

Augusta Prep 55, Lake Oconee 14

Berrien 57, Atkinson County 6

Bethlehem Christian Academy 35, Southwest Georgia Academy 14

Bremen 38, Maynard Jackson 22

Brentwood 41, Thomas Jefferson 20

Brooks County 43, Mitchell County 0

Burke County 33, North Augusta, S.C. 27

Calhoun 56, Woodstock 16

Cambridge 7, Creekview 0

Carrollton 56, Dalton 15

Cartersville 24, Cherokee 14

Carver-Atlanta 54, Redan 6

Cedar Grove 47, Greater Atlanta Christian 0

Cedartown 42, Heard County 0

Chamblee 51, Woodland Cartersville 20

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, Fla. 7, Buford 0

Charlton County 28, Tiftarea 14

Chattahoochee County 20, Manchester 10

Chattooga 49, Heritage School 38

Cherokee Bluff 56, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Coffee 42, Glynn Academy 0

Collins Hill 42, Alpharetta 0

Colquitt County 55, Heritage-Conyers 0

Cook 37, Randolph-Clay 6

Darlington 28, Heritage-Catoosa 7

Decatur 26, Arabia Mountain 14

Discovery 41, Berkmar 0

Douglas County 44, East Paulding 10

Dutchtown 16, Union Grove 7

East Coweta 36, Northgate 0

East Forsyth 27, Riverside Military Academy 6

East Jackson 56, East Hall 27

Effingham County 27, Howard 6

Fellowship Christian School 35, North Cobb Christian 14

Fitzgerald 29, Cairo 13

Grayson 31, Harrison 20

Greenville 30, Taylor County 14

Harris County 42, Newnan 38

Hart County 63, Westside, S.C. 28

Hebron Christian Academy 42, George Walton 0

Hillgrove 34, Westside-Macon 8

Holy Innocents' 56, Loganville Christian 0

Hughes 55, MLK Jr. 0

Jeff Davis 34, Long County 12

Jefferson County 50, Butler 6

Jenkins County 20, Claxton 16

John Paul II, S.C. 40, Memorial Day 6

Johns Creek 41, Sequoyah 20

Jones County 42, Stockbridge 9

Kennesaw Mountain 17, Kell 7

LaFayette 28, Murray County 12

LaGrange 48, Kendrick 6

Lanier County 48, Baconton 14

Lassiter 27, Wheeler 21

Lee County 64, Lithia Springs 14

Loganville 35, Greenbrier 34

Luella 41, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 8

Lumpkin County 34, St. Francis 14

Macon County 51, Central-Talbotton 0

Madison County 22, Druid Hills 21

Meadowcreek 21, Duluth 7

Metter 56, Portal 0

Mill Creek 38, West Forsyth 10

Mount Vernon 35, Athens Christian 14

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 35, Dade County 27

North Cobb 42, Etowah 0

North Gwinnett 10, Archer 7

North Hall 23, Chestatee 21

Northside-Warner Robins 43, Richmond Hill 7

Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 0

Oconee County 20, Thomasville 6

Pataula Charter 14, Central Christian 6

Peach County 35, Mary Persons 13

Pepperell 24, Temple 20

Pickens 45, Union County 7

Pierce County 33, Clinch County 13

Pinewood Christian 34, Valwood 12

Pope 41, South Cobb 20

Putnam County 19, Westside-Augusta 7

Rabun County 63, Saluda, S.C. 7

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 37, Arden Christ School, N.C. 13

River Ridge 33, Chattahoochee 7

Rockmart 50, Sonoraville 28

Roswell 41, Campbell 21

Savannah 12, Groves 7

Savannah Christian Prep 42, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Schley County 48, Marion County 7

Social Circle 21, Oglethorpe County 14

South Atlanta 34, Lovett 33

South Gwinnett 22, Shiloh 21

Southern Prep, Ala. 35, Stewart County 6

St. John's Christian Academy, S.C. 27, Bethesda Academy 8

Statesboro 23, Liberty County 6

Stephens County 35, Habersham Central 18

Stratford 34, Mt. Paran Christian 7

Swainsboro 39, Dublin 7

Tattnall County 59, Bacon County 10

Tattnall Square 23, Savannah Country Day 14

Tift County 16, Irwin County 14

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 51, Landmark Christian 0

Trion 49, Cedar Bluff, Ala. 0

Unity Christian 66, Praise 6

Walker 55, Community Christian 18

Walnut Grove 16, Jackson County 14

Ware County 42, Bainbridge 15

Warner Robins 49, Houston County 9

Westfield 28, Southland 14

Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 7

Winder-Barrow 36, Cedar Shoals 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allatoona vs. Osborne, ccd.

Grady vs. Northview, ccd.

Hillgrove vs. Morrow, ccd.

Monroe Area vs. Clarkston, ccd.

Pace Academy vs. McNair, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021 8:26 PM

