Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Berkley def. Ferndale, forfeit
Calumet def. West Iron County, forfeit
Carson City-Crystal def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit
Chelsea def. Pinckney, forfeit
Croswell-Lexington def. Imlay City, forfeit
Detroit Cody 38, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 6
Detroit East English def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit
Detroit King 47, Detroit Mumford 0
Detroit Osborn def. Detroit Collegiate Prep, forfeit
Detroit Voyageur 18, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 7
Erie-Mason def. Adrian Madison, forfeit
Mattawan def. S. Bend Riley, Ind., forfeit
Munising 30, Newberry 12
Negaunee 55, Manistique 8
Oak Park 30, North Farmington 24
Romulus def. Dearborn Heights Annapolis, forfeit
Rudyard 62, Brimley 6
Saginaw Swan Valley 56, Bridgeport 20
Sparta def. Muskegon Orchard View, forfeit
Warren Michigan Collegiate def. Mount Clemens, forfeit
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments