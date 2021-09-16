Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Allen 49, Tyler Legacy 28

¶ Dallas White 64, Carrollton Turner 0

¶ Edinburg Vela 69, La Joya 7

¶ Fort Bend Clements 19, Fort Bend Dulles 13

¶ Garland Naaman Forest 40, North Garland 14

¶ Garland Rowlett 50, South Garland 0

¶ Katy Seven Lakes 28, Houston Heights 6

¶ Keller Timber Creek 40, West Mesquite 35

¶ Laredo Alexander 57, Rio Grande City 0

¶ McAllen Rowe 49, Brownsville Pace 21

¶ McKinney Boyd 28, Byron Nelson 26

¶ New Braunfels 24, Converse Judson 21

¶ SA Northside Brandeis 45, SA Northside Clark 35

¶ SA Northside Taft 41, SA Northside Marshall 21

CLASS 5A=

¶ Austin LBJ 41, Liberty Hill 34

¶ CC Miller 62, Brownsville Hanna 28

¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 63, Victoria East 22

¶ Denton Ryan 55, Denton 28

¶ Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Heritage 25

¶ La Joya Palmview 22, Donna 20

¶ Lubbock Coronado 42, Midland 17

¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 41, Katy Morton Ranch 40

¶ SA Houston 22, SA Kennedy 20

¶ Tomball 38, Conroe Oak Ridge 13

CLASS 4A=

¶ Dallas Carter 48, Carrollton Ranchview 25

¶ WF Hirschi 62, Vernon 14

CLASS 3A=

¶ CC London 43, Austin Achieve 0

¶ Dallas Madison 44, Dallas Pinkston 16

¶ Waskom 56, Arp 6

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 50, Bellville Faith 0

¶ Follett 52, Wildorado 6

¶ Gordon 78, Sidney 12

¶ Groom 80, Claude 34

¶ Silverton 57, Lazbuddie 34

¶ Strawn 60, Gorman 15

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ SA Town East Christian 44, Prairie Lea 7

OTHER=

¶ Lubbock All Saints 46, Darrouzett 0

¶ Weatherford Christian 27, Howe 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

