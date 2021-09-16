Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Chicago ( SSICP) 14, Corliss 6
Senn 42, Chicago Academy 6
Simeon 55, Hubbard 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Chicago ( SSICP) 14, Corliss 6
Senn 42, Chicago Academy 6
Simeon 55, Hubbard 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
See how your favorite player sizes up against the rest of the state’s top talents.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments