Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Pierz, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Belle Plaine def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-8, 25-12, 25-17
Carlton def. Wrenshall, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16
Central Minnesota Christian def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-13, 25-7, 25-17
Eastview def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16
Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-15, 25-6, 29-27
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 25-8
Hinckley-Finlayson def. Ogilvie, 25-23, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20
Hutchinson def. Holy Family Catholic, 26-24, 25-9, 25-18
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Blooming Prairie, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16
Lakeville North def. Farmington, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10
Litchfield def. New London-Spicer, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16
MACCRAY def. Lakeview, 25-20, 25-15, 25-7
Mabel-Canton def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16
Maple Lake def. Paynesville, 25-22, 25-16, 31-29
Mesabi East def. Ely, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
Mille Lacs Co-op def. East Central, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15
Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 28-26, 25-19, 25-15
Norwood-Young America def. Sibley East, 25-16, 25-21, 29-27
Rush City def. Braham, 25-22, 25-11, 25-15
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. def. Jackson County Central, 25-17, 25-14, 25-13
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Jordan, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16
Spring Grove def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-17, 25-13, 25-9
Springfield def. Wabasso, 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13
Thief River Falls def. Win-E-Mac, 25-7, 25-14, 25-15
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12
Visitation def. Fridley, 26-24, 25-14, 13-25, 25-17
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments