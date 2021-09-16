Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Albany 36, Springfield 14
Ascension Catholic 30, Hannan 8
Brother Martin 8, East Ascension 7
C.E. Byrd 24, Maumelle, Ark. 21
Lake Arthur 12, Elton 6
Patterson 41, Central Catholic 18
Prairie View 40, Claiborne 22
Rummel 12, Slidell 11
University (Lab) 35, Dunham 0
Welsh 28, Hamilton Christian Academy 14
West St. Mary 48, Northside 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Higgins vs. Hammond, ccd.
S. B. Wright vs. Cohen, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
