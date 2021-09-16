Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albany 36, Springfield 14

Ascension Catholic 30, Hannan 8

Brother Martin 8, East Ascension 7

C.E. Byrd 24, Maumelle, Ark. 21

Lake Arthur 12, Elton 6

Patterson 41, Central Catholic 18

Prairie View 40, Claiborne 22

Rummel 12, Slidell 11

University (Lab) 35, Dunham 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Welsh 28, Hamilton Christian Academy 14

West St. Mary 48, Northside 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Higgins vs. Hammond, ccd.

S. B. Wright vs. Cohen, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Baseball

Alex Cobb makes impressive return from injury as Angels beat White Sox, 9-3

Updated September 16, 2021 9:15 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 16, 2021 9:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service