Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Firestone 27, Cle. John Marshall 12

Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Dohn High School 0

Cin. College Prep. 34, Newport, Ky. 6

Cols. Beechcroft 44, Cols. Centennial 14

Cols. Whetstone 11, Cols. Mifflin 6

Day. Ponitz Tech. 34, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6

Dola Hardin Northern 28, Lima Perry 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. vs. Rayland Buckeye, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 16, 2021 8:29 PM

