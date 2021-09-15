Blanco scores in stoppage-time, Timbers tie Rapids 2-2

Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco (10) has his shot blocked by Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP) AP

Sebastian Blanco scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Michael Barrios and Jonathan Lewis scored to help the Rapids (12-4-7) extend their unbeaten streak to nine games, the longest current run in MLS. Colorado also extended its road unbeaten streak to five, matching the club record set in July 2016.

Felipe Mora added a goal for the Timbers (10-10-4), who played the second half down a player. Portland had three straight shutouts on the road, capped by a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday night.

The teams scuffled in the first half, with Blanco handed a yellow card. Colorado's Auston Trusty received a yellow a short time later.

Bill Tuiloma was given his second yellow of the match in the 42nd minute and was sent off, giving the Rapids a player advantage the rest of the way.

A free kick early in the second half nearly led to a Portland goal, but Mora's header fell just outside of Dario Zuparic's reach.

Lewis' low shot got past goalkeeper Steve Clark to put the Rapids up 1-0 in the 64th minute, but the goal was booed by fans who thought Colorado was offside.

Portland tied it some three minutes later on Mora's header from close range.

The Rapids subbed in top scorer Barrios in the 77th minute and he scored in the 87th to give Colorado the lead until Blanco's stoppage-time goal. It was Barrios' seventh goal of the season.