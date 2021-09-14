Toussaint scheduled to start as Atlanta hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (66-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-66, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-10, 4.25 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (3-2, 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -170, Rockies +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Story and the Rockies will take on the Braves Tuesday.

The Braves are 37-34 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit 214 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the club with 34, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 21-51 away from home. Colorado's lineup has 165 home runs this season, C.J. Cron leads them with 27 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-2. Charlie Morton recorded his 13th victory and Austin Riley went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Ryan Feltner registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duvall leads the Braves with 99 RBIs and is batting .228.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 58 extra base hits and is batting .249.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Sam Hilliard: (elbow), Chris Owings: (thumb).