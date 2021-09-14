Miley expected to start for the Reds against Pirates

Cincinnati Reds (75-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-91, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (12-5, 2.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +142, Reds -164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds travel to play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 32-40 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh's lineup has 113 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads them with 23 homers.

The Reds are 37-36 on the road. Cincinnati has slugged .429 this season. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .574.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-2. Tyler Mahle earned his ninth victory and Tyler Stephenson went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Bryse Wilson registered his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 85 RBIs and is batting .297.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 147 hits and is batting .315.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Tyler Naquin: (ribs).