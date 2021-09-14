Astros starter Odorizzi leaves game after play at 1st base

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Houston Astros starter Jake Odorizzi left with right foot soreness after coming off the mound and running to cover first base in the second inning against the Texas Rangers on Monday night

Odorizzi ran to the bag to take first baseman's Yuli Gurriel's throw for the out on Nick Solak's grounder. Orodrizzi made the catch on the run and reached with his foot to tag the base. His expression immediately after the play showed that something didn't feel right.

After going back to the mound, Odorizzi stood there momentarily before getting a visit from the trainer. The right-hander then attempted one warmup throw, grimaced again and exited the game.

Without elaborating, the Astros said a few innings later that Odorizzi left with soreness.

AL West-leading Houston had a 7-0 lead when Odorizzi exited and was replaced by Cristian Javier.