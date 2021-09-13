Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cedar Grove 42, Wallkill Valley 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cedar Grove 42, Wallkill Valley 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Monster performances on Friday nights, a bounty of hat tricks and prestigious titles highlight the latest week in high school sports in the Treasure Valley.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments