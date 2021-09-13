Alcantara scheduled to start for Marlins at Nationals

Miami Marlins (60-83, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (59-84, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (8-13, 3.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 178 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (4-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -130, Marlins +110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to play the Washington Nationals on Monday.

The Nationals are 33-39 in home games in 2020. Washington is slugging .420 as a unit. Juan Soto leads the team with a .528 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Marlins are 22-49 on the road. Miami is hitting a collective .234 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with an average of .267.

The Marlins won the last meeting 7-5. Elieser Hernandez earned his first victory and Jorge Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Patrick Corbin took his 13th loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 26 home runs and has 81 RBIs.

Rojas leads the Marlins with 119 hits and has 43 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Jordy Mercer: (calf).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Edward Cabrera: (undisclosed), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee).