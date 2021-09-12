Kikuchi expected to start for the Mariners against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-96, fifth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-65, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (1-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-8, 4.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -187, Diamondbacks +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to take on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Mariners are 41-30 in home games in 2020. Seattle is slugging .382 as a unit. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a .465 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 18-53 away from home. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .343.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-3. Humberto Castellanos earned his second victory and Daulton Varsho went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Arizona. Chris Flexen registered his sixth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France leads the Mariners with 144 hits and has 61 RBIs.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 44 extra base hits and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (health protocols), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).