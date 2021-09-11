Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Casper Natrona 45, Laramie 0

Cheyenne East 27, Campbell County 21

Douglas 51, Belle Fourche, S.D. 0

Kemmerer 20, Pinedale 0

Little Snake River 66, Encampment 24

Lovell 20, Mountain View 7

Lyman 30, Cokeville 20

Pine Bluffs 32, Lusk 8

Powell 35, Lander 13

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Rock Springs 52, Casper Kelly Walsh 0

Saratoga 34, Moorcroft 6

Sheridan 31, Cheyenne Central 20

Shoshoni 27, Rocky Mountain 10

Southeast 26, Lingle-Fort Laramie 6

Thunder Basin 45, Cheyenne South 6

Tongue River 12, Burns 8

Torrington 34, Glenrock 0

Wheatland 20, Big Horn 13

Wright 53, Wyoming Indian 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 5:35 PM

Sports

Perry throws 4 TD passes in FAU’s 38-6 win

September 11, 2021 5:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service