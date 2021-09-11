Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Everett
Silvertips 2, Chiefs 0
First Period
1. Everett, Swetlikoff 1 (Hemmerling, Campbell) 15:39.
Penalties — Hughes Spo, Anderson Evt (roughing) 16:12; Hughes Spo (delay of game) 18:36.
Second Period
2. Everett, Sutter 1 (Swetlikoff, Hemmerling) 18:10 (pp).
Penalties — Toporowski Spo (slashing) 8:57; Hughes Spo (holding) 14:00; Gross Spo (interference) 16:17; Campbell Evt (slashing) 19:06.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Huuhtanen Evt (slashing) 4:32; Lambos Evt (cross checking) 8:33; Lambos Evt (checking to the head) 16:26; Hemmerling Evt (cross checking) 17:21.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Spokane: Arnold (L, ). Everett: MacInnes (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-5; Everett: 1-4.
Referees — Jarrod Boman, Mark Heier. Linesmen — Joe Mahon.
Attendance — 00 at Everett.
