Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 41, Minden 13

Amherst 21, Elm Creek 12

Anselmo-Merna 60, South Loup 0

Arthur County 48, Hay Springs 26

Ashland-Greenwood 38, Arlington 0

Auburn 35, Platteview 20

Beatrice 21, Blair 14

Bellevue West 28, Omaha Creighton Prep 22

Bennington 35, Norris 20

Bishop Neumann 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Bloomfield 40, Allen 12

Broken Bow 32, Gothenburg 14

Burwell 58, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Centennial 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 27

Central Valley 20, Twin Loup 12

Chadron 37, Valentine 0

Cody-Kilgore 84, Santee 44

Columbus Scotus 28, Aquinas 21

Cozad 38, Sidney 28

Crawford 77, Banner County 7

Dundy County-Stratton 44, Perkins County 15

Elkhorn 14, Waverly 13

Elkhorn South 55, Omaha Central 7

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Shelby/Rising City 28

Fort Calhoun 28, Lincoln Christian 19

Freeman 50, Southern 12

Gordon/Rushville 30, Mitchell 28

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Tekamah-Herman 6

Hartington-Newcastle 40, West Holt 13

Hastings 33, Gering 0

Hi-Line 44, Sutherland 24

Holyoke, Colo. 27, Bridgeport 20

Howells/Dodge 40, Cross County 38

Humphrey St. Francis 58, Palmer 20

Kearney 42, North Platte 14

Kearney Catholic 14, St. Paul 7

Lewiston 63, Dorchester 24

Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7

Lincoln Pius X 28, Lincoln High 21, OT

Lincoln Southeast 17, Grand Island 7

Lincoln Southwest 20, Omaha North 17

Loomis 56, Giltner 26

Maxwell 60, Hemingford 14

McCook 17, York 14

Milford 54, Fillmore Central 7

Millard South 46, Millard West 7

Minatare 73, Wallace 6

Morrill def. Kimball, forfeit

Nebraska Christian 28, Heartland 14

Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Johnson-Brock 8

Omaha Roncalli 42, Elkhorn Mount Michael 25

Omaha Westside 31, Papillion-LaVista 28

Plattsmouth 42, Elkhorn North 17

Pleasanton 60, Overton 23

Raymond Central 54, Schuyler 8

Red Cloud 38, Southwest 0

Riverside 61, Osmond 6

Seward 46, Crete 31

Sioux County 38, Creek Valley 36

St. Edward 56, Harvard 6

Wauneta-Palisade 54, South Platte 14

Wausa 48, Boyd County 6

Wayne 30, Columbus Lakeview 17

Wisner-Pilger 54, Elkhorn Valley 0

Yutan 40, Ponca 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

