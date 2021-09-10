Ellis expected to start for the Orioles against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (77-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (45-94, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (11-5, 2.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 212 strikeouts) Orioles: Chris Ellis (1-0, 2.16 ERA, .90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +195, Blue Jays -240; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Orioles are 21-46 in home games in 2020. Baltimore is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the team with 77 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 38-32 on the road. Toronto has slugged .458 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .607 slugging percentage, including 64 extra-base hits and 42 home runs.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 5-4. Tim Mayza secured his fifth victory and Marcus Semien went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Dillon Tate registered his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 63 extra base hits and is batting .301.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 165 hits and has 100 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

Blue Jays: 9-1, .278 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), George Springer: (undisclosed), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).