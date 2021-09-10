Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 64, Four Winds 14

Shiloh Christian 14, Dickinson Trinity 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Yorkshire says former player was victim of racial harassment

September 10, 2021 10:02 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 10:02 PM

Sports

Jax expected to start for the Twins against the Royals

September 10, 2021 10:02 PM

Sports

Wacha scheduled to start for Rays at Tigers

September 10, 2021 10:02 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 10:02 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 10:03 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service