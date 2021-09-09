Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Drew Central 8, Watson Chapel 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Drew Central 8, Watson Chapel 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
“There’s just an extra level of buy-in and commitment from the guys who grew up in Idaho, supporting Boise State football.”KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments