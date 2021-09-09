Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville SC against Montreal following 2-goal showing

Nashville SC (9-2-11) vs. CF Montreal (8-7-7)

Montreal; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +127, Nashville SC +190, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville SC into a matchup with Montreal after scoring two goals against New York City FC.

Montreal put together an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-8-1 in home matches. Montreal averaged 1.5 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall and 4-5-3 on the road during the 2020 season. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 24.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured).

Nashville SC: Randall Leal, Alistair Johnston, Anibal Godoy, Walker Zimmermann.