Austin FC travels to Houston, aims to avoid 5th straight road loss
Austin FC (5-13-4) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-10-10)
Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +109, Austin FC +242, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC travels to Houston looking to avoid its fifth straight road loss.
The Dynamo went 4-10-9 overall and 3-3-4 at home during the 2020 season. Houston scored 30 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.
Austin FC takes the field for the twenty-third game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 31-21 through its first 22 games of MLS play.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Austin FC won the last meeting 3-2.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Marko Maric (injured), Ariel Lassiter, Corey Baird (injured), Maynor Figueroa, Nico Lemoine (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla, Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia.
Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).
