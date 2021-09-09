FC Dallas hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in conference play

San Jose Earthquakes (6-8-8) vs. FC Dallas (6-10-7)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -102, San Jose +262, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes visit FC Dallas in Western Conference action.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 7-1-4 at home. FC Dallas scored 29 goals last season and had 18 assists.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-7-1 on the road. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago, averaging 1.9 per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Bressan (injured), Bryan Acosta, Szabolcs Schon, Ricardo Pepi, Freddy Vargas, James Maurer (injured), John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured).

San Jose: Cristian Espinoza (injured), Matt Bersano (injured), Marcos Lopez, Emi Ochoa.