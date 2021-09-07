Padres lefty Blake Snell perfect through 6 innings vs Angels

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell takes off his cap for inspection during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

Left-hander Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres is pitching a perfect game through six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Snell retired the first 18 batters Tuesday night on 66 pitches, including 10 strikeouts. The game was scoreless.

Snell has turned around an inconsistent season with three brilliant starts. He threw seven no-hit innings at Arizona a week earlier before coming out with his pitch count at 107. The Padres won 3-0 on a combined three-hitter. In his previous start, Snell threw a career-high 122 pitches in 7 2/3 innings and got a no-decision in San Diego's 5-3, 16-inning home loss to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

This was his third straight start with at least 10 strikeouts and his sixth this season.

With no DH at NL parks in interleague play, Shohei Ohtani was not in the Angels' lineup. He leads leads the majors with 43 homers.