Chestnutt, Sacred Heart handle Bucknell in shut out win

The Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Conn.

Julius Chestnut ran for 170 yards on 26 carries and scored a touchdown, and Sacred Heart beat Bucknell 21-0 in a season opener on Saturday.

Each scoring drive for the Pioneers totaled 65 yards. Sacred Heart outgained Bucknell 455-143 in total yardage.

The Pioneers took a 7-0 lead when Marquez McCray threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to LJ Hackett to end a six-play drive in the second quarter.

Chestnut's 2-yard plunge in third finished a 15-play drive that lasted almost six minutes, and Malik Grant's 4-yard scoring run capped a seven-play drive in the fourth quarter.

