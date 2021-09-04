AP Sportlight

Sept. 5

1922 — The U.S. beats Australia 4-1 to capture the Davis Cup for the third straight year.

1938 — Don Budge leads the U.S. to a 3-2 victory over Australia in the Davis Cup final at Philadelphia. Budge beats Adrian Quist of Australia 8-6, 6-1, 6-2 to wrap up the title.

1949 — Pancho Gonzalez captures his second consecutive men’s singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Gonzalez needs 67 games — the most ever in a final — to defeat Ted Schroeder, 16-18, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Mary Osborne du Pont defeats Doris Hart 6-4, 6-1 for the women’s title.

1951 — Maureen Connolly, 16, wins the U.S. women’s singles title with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Shirley Fry.

1975 — Martina Navratilova of Czechoslovakia loses to Chris Evert in the U.S. Open semifinals, then appears at the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service office in New York and asks for political asylum.

1989 — Chris Evert’s illustrious career ends in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open when she blows a 5-2 first-set lead and is beaten 7-6, 6-2 by Zina Garrison. Evert’s record at the U.S. Open is 101-12 and she finishes her career with a match record of 1,304-145 and 18 Grand Slam titles.

1990 — Ivan Lendl’s bid for a record nine straight U.S. Open men’s finals ends in the quarterfinals. Pete Sampras wins in five sets, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

1998 — Mark McGwire becomes the third player in baseball history to reach 60 home runs, as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0. He joins Babe Ruth and Roger Maris with 60 homers in a single season.

2001 — Old rivals Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras battle in a classic match. Sampras wins in four sets, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), with neither player losing serve.

2002 — The U.S. men finish without a medal at the basketball world championships. Yugoslavia comes back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and defeats the U.S. 81-78. After going 58-0 using NBA players in international competitions, the Americans lose two straight.

2007 — Alicia Sacramone’s floor routine rallies the U.S. to the world women’s gymnastics title in Stuttgart, Germany. The Americans finishes with 184.4 points, beating defending champion China by .95 for their second world title, and the first won on foreign soil.

2009 — Three-year-old filly Rachel Alexandra becomes the first female to win the Grade I Woodward Stakes when she holds off Macho Again by a head at Saratoga.

2011 — Antron Brown becomes the first NHRA racer to win the U.S. Nationals in both Top Fuel and Pro Stock Motorcycle, beating Del Worsham in the Top Fuel final. Brown, five-time winner this season, completes a successful transition to Top Fuel from Pro Stock Motorcycle in 2008.

2013 — Denver’s Peyton Manning ties an NFL record with seven touchdown passes against the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens to lead the Broncos to a 49-27 win in the season opener. Manning becomes the sixth player to throw for that many, and the first since Joe Kapp on Sept. 28, 1969.