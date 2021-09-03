Price carries FIU to 48-10 romp over Long Island in opener

D'Vonte Price ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries and Florida International breezed to a 48-10 victory over Long Island in a season opener on Thursday night.

Price accounted for all 69 yards on the opening drive for the Panthers — carrying three times and capping the drive with an 8-yard TD. Price scored on the second play of the second drive, running 68 yards for a score. His final carry came in the second quarter and resulted in a 28-yard TD and a 28-0 lead.

Max Bortenschlager completed 14 of 17 passes for 266 yards and two TDs with one interception for FIU. He had scoring strikes of 52 yards to Bryce Singleton and a 12-yarder to Tyrese Chambers. Singleton finished with 149 yards on six catches.

Camden Orth completed 15 of 30 passes for 197 yards and a score for the Sharks, an FCS school. Derick Eugene had seven receptions for 115 yards and a TD.

The Panthers piled up 594 yards of offense, while holding Long Island to 291.