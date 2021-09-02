Sports

Roglic keeps Vuelta lead on last mountain test, López wins

The Associated Press

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia crosses the line in second place in the 18th stage between Salas and Alto de Gamoniteiro, during La Vuelta cycling race in Spain, Thursday Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)
ALTU D’EL GAMONITEIRU, Spain

Primoz Roglic moved closer to clinching his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after increasing his lead on the final test in the high mountains on Thursday, while Miguel Ángel López won the demanding 18th stage.

López held off a late attack by Roglic to claim the 162-kilometer (100-mile) route that crested three mountain passes before a finish atop the beyond-category Altu d’El Gamoniteiru.

It is the first time the Spanish Grand Tour has included the grueling ascent with an average gradient of nearly 10% over 14.6 kilometers (9 miles). López broke away from the group of the hardiest riders, including Roglic, with around 5 kilometers (3 miles) to go and overtook David de la Cruz in the fog that obscured the vision of the valleys below.

López gave Movistar its first win at this year's race, finishing in 4 hours, 41 minutes, 21 seconds. Roglic dropped Enric Mas and Egan Bernal over the final meters to finish second, 14 seconds behind López.

Roglic, the Jumbo-Visma leader, added a few seconds to his lead in the general classification. Mas is his nearest chaser at 2:20 minutes behind with three stages to go.

