Ryan expected to start for the Twins against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (58-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-74, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs travel to face the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The Twins are 32-35 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit 185 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Polanco leads them with 24, averaging one every 19.8 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 25-43 away from home. Chicago is slugging .398 as a unit. Ian Happ leads the team with a slugging percentage of .382.

The Cubs won the last meeting 3-1. Manuel Rodriguez earned his third victory and Frank Schwindel went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. John Gant registered his ninth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 24 home runs and is slugging .492.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .578.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .221 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .224 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), David Bote: (ankle), Sergio Alcantara: (ankle), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).