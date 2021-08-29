FIFA says Spanish case against player release rejected

The Court of Arbitration has rejected the Spanish league's complaint against players being mandated to play World Cup qualifiers in South America, according to FIFA.

While world football's governing body said the “decision confirms the legality of FIFA’s decision,” it was not immediately clear if the CAS ruling was focused only on the admissibility of the case being launched by the Spanish league.

FIFA could not immediately provide further clarity.

FIFA extended the international window next month to allow South American teams to play a third World Cup qualifier less than two days before domestic leagues are due to resume in Europe.

The leagues in England, Spain, Italy and France have criticized FIFA for ordering players to travel for the triple-header of games next week in South America.

English clubs told players they will be blocked from going to countries on the U.K. red list of nations, including all of South America, which requires 10 days of mandatory hotel quarantine upon return.