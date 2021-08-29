Sports

Ivashka beats Ymer in Winston-Salem Open for 1st tour title

The Associated Press

Ilya Ivashka, of Belarus, holds up the trophy after his win over Mikael Ymer, of Sweden, in the finals of the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Ilya Ivashka, of Belarus, holds up the trophy after his win over Mikael Ymer, of Sweden, in the finals of the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Chris Carlson AP
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

Ilya Ivashka beat Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2 on Saturday in the Winston-Salem Open to become the first player from Belarus to win an ATP Tour singles title in 18 years.

Ranked 63rd in the world, the 27-year-old Ivashka is the lowest-ranked champion in the event’s 10-year history, and the sixth player this season ranked outside the top 50 to win an ATP Tour title.

Max Mirnyi was the last Belarusian winner — in 2003 at Rotterdam

Ivashka lost only one set in six tournament matches, with that one coming in the second round. He beat top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinals.

Ivashka held serve throughout the final while breaking Ymer three times.

The 22-year-old Ymer, ranked 90th, was the first player from Sweden to reach an ATP Tour singles final since 2011.

The hard-court tournament is a tune-up event for the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament that starts Monday in New York.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Majka wins Vuelta’s 15th stage as Eiking keeps overall lead

August 29, 2021 11:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service